As the number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has surpassed the 500-mark, Vizag, on the other hand, is leading the state’s fight against the deadly virus with the best recovery rate.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, Vizag has registered a total of 20 cases between 19 March and 6 April. The city hasn’t reported any cases since then. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 534 in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday morning, as 9 more individuals tested positive. In the district wise breakup, of the newly registered cases, Krishna, Kurnool, and West Godavari reported three cases each. Out of the 534 cases, 500 patients are currently undergoing treatment. While 14 patients succumbed to the disease in the state, 20 people have been discharged.

Leading the state’s fight against coronavirus, Vizag shows a recovery rate of 50 per cent. The latest reports have stated that four of the patients, who have been cured of coronavirus in Vizag, were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative.

The first patient, a 65-year-old from Allipuram, was also the first to be cured of the coronavirus in Vizag. He was discharged two weeks ago. Last week, three more individuals recovered from the virus. One of them is direct contact of the first patient. The other two belong to one family and hail from Revidi village of Padmanabham Mandal. On 13 April, 2020, two women, aged 46 and 20, were discharged from the hospital in Vizag. Both are residents of Thagarapuvalasa area in Vizag. The women were in contact with patient 7, who tested positive to the coronavirus on his return from the United Kingdom (UK). Rest of the ten patients are still undergoing treatment at isolation wards in Vizag.