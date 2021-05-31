As we approach the finale for the Indian Idol Season 12, the show has been witnessing staggering attention from all corners of the country. A crucial time for the contestants and fans alike, the past weakened saw a surge in response to each of the contestants calling out for votes. Taking the show’s entertainment a notch higher, a Boys vs Girls special episode was conducted on Indian Idol 12 this weekend.

The boys vs girls episode was unique, with the Indian Idol 12 judges supporting their teams. While Anu Malik supported the girls, Manoj Muntashir supported the boys. The promo of this episode shows the judges fueling their teams, raising all anticipations. The episode, which seemed like a battle, drew no criticism with the contestants aggressively putting forth that the on-stage rivalry was being created only for competition.

The episode saw tough competition with Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Anjali Gaikwad representing the girls, and Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Taro and Ashish Kulkarni, representing the boys. If Sawai Bhatt’s rendition of Kailash Kher’s ‘Saiyyan’ lit the stage from the boys’ side, Arunita Kanjilal’s rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Tu Chand Mein Chandni’ equally countered it. To draw curtains on this highly-anticipated episode, the judges were highly impressed with the sportive nature of the participants, and announced a tie between the boys and girls, holding no one over the other. The episode also witnessed a dance battle between Aditya Narayan and Anu Malik.

In the past few episodes, the judges have made it a priority to announce the top 2 voted contestants of the week. While for the previous week, Pawandeep and Arunita were both on top, Pawandeep continues to retain the spot this week. Arunita misses the spot, paving way for Sawai Bhatt for the second position.

The show telecasts at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Now that the voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol contestant.