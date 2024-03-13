The holy month of Ramadan has begun, and Vizag is abuzz with celebrations. If you want to get into the spirit of the festivities, Vizag has much to offer in terms of Ramadan-themed enjoyment. From experiencing mouth-watering delicacies at local haleem stalls, to finding solace at the city’s mosques, here’s how you can celebrate Ramadan 2024 in Vizag!

Celebrate tastefully at these eateries

As Iftar breaks, don’t miss indulging your hunger pangs in Vizag’s classic eateries. If you’re in the mood for Haleem, the Lazeez Pista Haleem joint offers just the thing – signature Chicken and Mutton Haleem dishes to satiate your tastebuds. Accompany this with a Mutton Dum Biriyani, or follow it up with desserts like Double Ka Meetha and Kaddu Ki Kheer. Dil Se Haleem in Jagadamba Junction is also one of Vizag’s most popular stalls, serving Hyderabadi Haleem to residents of the city. If you’re on the search for something iconic – try Nawabi Haleem, stationed right across Macca Masjid, which has been operational since 2004!

The Alpha Hotel is renowned for authentic biriyanis – one of the most loved delicacies during Ramadan. Additionally, Zaffran, at Novotel Varun Beach, has a wonderful range of Nawabi food options on their menu, ranging from succulent tikkas and biriyanis to khurma and Qubani-ka-meetha. If a smokey, flavourful kebab is what you seek – go to Kebabilicious or Smokey Doner’s Kebab, where you’ll find a range of options, including soul-satisfying rolls.

Make a day trip to Baba Ishq Madina, Dargah Konda

Perched atop the northernmost of the three hills that mark the harbour’s entrance, the Ishaq Madina Dargah stands as a testament to interfaith reverence. It is here that the tomb of Baba Ishaq Madina, a venerated Muslim saint known for his prophetic gifts, rests, attracting Hindu and Muslim devotees alike. As per the local narrative, a Muslim Saint, Baba Ishaq Madina Walli from Mecca Madina along with his followers settled down on this hill about 700 years ago.

The hill, also known as Dargah Konda, houses a mosque and the mausoleum of Sayed Ali Medina, also known as Ishaque Madina, whose foresight has earned him a place of honor among the trinity of hills.

Shop at Vizag’s markets

Vizag has a vibrant shopping scene. From its infamous Jagadamba market, where you can find anything you dream of, to high-end shopping malls like CMR Central, Reliance Centro, Lucky Shopping Mall and more – the city is rich with brand new, colourful, and stylish clothes this Ramadan season.

Immerse yourself in devotion at Vizag’s mosques



Vizag’s rich multicultural tapestry is reflected in its array of masjids. Notable among them are the tranquil Ukkunagram Masjid, the reverent Mohammedi Masjid, the peaceful Masjid-E-Noorani, and the historic Macca Masjid — the city’s oldest. These masjids are not just spiritual anchors, but also sanctuaries of quietude in Vizag.

In essence, Ramadan is a time for community and celebration, and there are many ways the city embodies the spirit of the festival. Wishing everyone in Vizag a blessed and joyful Ramadan 2024!

