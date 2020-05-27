Director Ram Gopal Varma has once again become the focal point on social media. This time, it’s the trailer of his upcoming film, titled ‘Coronavirus’, that has garnered attention given its theme, amid the ongoing health crisis. Touted as the “world’s first film on coronavirus,” the film has its story is set in a lockdown, and has been shot during lockdown, Ram Gopal Varma claimed. “Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA.” he further added.

Ram Gopal Varma also said that while other members from the film industry were sweeping floors, cooking food, washing utensils, and drying clothes during the lockdown, he chose to make a film.

When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM 💪💪💪 #CORONAVIRUSFILM https://t.co/fun1EdkIgX pic.twitter.com/i8ME1eyP4h — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

The trailer of Coronavirus was released on Tuesday and soon went viral (pun not intended) within a few hours. Raking in over 2 million views on YouTube already, the trailer has evoked response from fans and the film fraternity.

Reacting to the trailer, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Ramu’ to many .. ‘Sarkaaar’ to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown .. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus,” to which Ram Gopal Varma replied by saying that the virus couldn’t lock him down.

THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn’t just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN https://t.co/5ru98HO4eE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 27, 2020

Watch Coronavirus trailer here:

The release date of Coronavirus is yet to be announced.