Rain is likely to continue for the next couple of days in Visakhapatnam and other areas in the State as the trough persists in the Bay of Bengal, according to Kurmanath, MD of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Under the influence of the trough parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains on 28 and 29 June 2024.

Rain is also likely in the districts of Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on 29 June.

While alerting the people about the possibility of rain accompanied by lightning and thunder, the APSDMA official has advised workers, farm labourers cattle rearers not to stay under trees, poles, towers and in public places.

Meanwhile, 79.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kotabommali of Srikakulam district, 77.7 mm in Pusapatirega of Vizianagaram district, 65 mm in Nandigam of Srikakulam district, 55 mm in Araku of Alluri district, and 51 mm in Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district.

As rains are expected to continue for the next few days in Visakhapatnam, people are advised to take the necessary precautions, like carrying umbrellas and raincoats, and avoiding stepping out in the rain.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.