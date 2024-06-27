National Lok Adalat will be held at all courts in Vizag district on 29 June to settle pending cases, according to District Principal and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority A Giridhar. Giridhar said in a statement that all pending cases in courts in the district, and also the cases related to civil, cheque bounce, banking, motor accident compensation, Section 138 Negotiable Instrument Act, financial transactions, land and family disputes, labor and industrial disputes, and negotiable criminal cases can be settled through compromise.

Observing that compromise was the right way, Giridhar advised the parties to make better use of the platform to get their long-pending cases settled. The National Lok Adalat would be held from 10:00 am at Nyaya Seva Sadan on the Vizag District Court premises.

20-year jail for raping minor

The special court set up under POCSO Act in Visakhapatnam in its verdict on 27 June, sentenced a person, Appanna, to undergo jail term for 20 years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping a minor. The incident took place in 2021 in the limits of the Airport police station. The five-year-old girl will get a compensation of Rs 3 lakh from the government.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.