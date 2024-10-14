The steel city of Visakhapatnam experienced rain in the morning of 14 October 2024, even as the IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra for the next four days under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal may strengthen further in the next 48 hours and move towards North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra. Under its influence, these areas are likely to experience heavy rain.

Advising the people to be alert, the APSDMA has cautioned fishermen not to venture into sea.

Red alert has been issued to several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Rain is likely in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati on 14 and 15 October.

These areas are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 16 and 17 October, according to the APSDMA.

As rain is likely to be accompanied by gales, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees, electric poles and hoardings. Those staying in the old buildings have been asked to move to safer places.

In the wake of rain alert by the IMD, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has held a teleconference with District Collectors and discussed with them the precautionary measures to be taken. She directed them to set up control rooms and helpline centres.

Meanwhile, people in Chittoor, Prakasam and Nellore districts have been advised not to come out unless there is an emergency as heavy starts lashing the districts.

Read also- Shops to sell cooking oil at reduced rate till this month’s end

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu