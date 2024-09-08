Incessant rain since the evening of 7 September 2024 threw life out of gear in Visakhapatnam inundating several low-lying areas in the city. People in the hillslope areas are in the grip of fear as there were incidents of landslips and wall collapses in some areas of the city. Alerted over the fall of a boulder at Ramakrishna Nagar in Gopalapatnam on 8 September, the authorities concerned initiated steps for shifting the residents in the hillslope areas to safer places. Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu visited the area and took stock of the landslide situation.

In separate incidents apart from the landslide, compound walls of houses at Madhurawada and CBM Compound in Visakhapatnam collapsed in which a youth received minor injuries. Wall collapse incidents were also reported from Gangavaram and Anandapuram.

Several areas like Gnanapuram, Akkayyapalem, KRM Colony and Railway New Colony became waterlogged and rainwater overflowing on roads.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari visited several areas in the city on 8 September and reviewed the situation. Later, talking to the media, she said over 180 rehabilitation centres were set up in the city and the GVMC would extend all help to the people living in the low-lying areas.

Holiday for schools

In the wake of continuous rainfall under the influence of cyclone in the Bay of Bengal close to North Odisha, holiday was declared for schools in Visakhapatnam district. District Collector M N Harendra Prasad announced it in a press note.

Rain to continue

Meanwhile, rain is likely to continue in the next two days as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone. The IMD issued a red alert to the districts in North Andhra predicting heavy rainfall.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu