With rain playing spoilsport, the usual fervour and enthusiasm during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have missed this year in Visakhapatnam. Though organisers of the celebrations decorated the pandals colourfully, incessant rain since 7 September evening has come as a big disappointment for them as a majority of people remained indoors due to rain.

In the morning on Vinayaka Chavithi day, the celebrations in different parts of the city began on a grand note as the sky was clear. People’s representatives like Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Vamsikrishna Srinivas took part in the festivities. However, the joy of organisers was short-lived as rain started in the evening making several areas waterlogged.

Permissions were given on a big scale for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Visakhapatnam. A single-window clearance system was introduced this year and over 1,500 groups applied online for the permissions.

The rain, which has been incessant since 7 September evening, is likely to continue for three more days.

According to Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened as a cyclone and is likely to intensify further as severe cyclone by 9 September and cross the coast near North Odisha.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Andhra.

A compound wall at CBM Compound in the city collapsed due to rains.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu