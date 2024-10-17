The depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast at Thada near Tirupati district during the wee hours of 17 October. It weakened into a low-pressure area and is moving northwestward. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the depression will further weaken by evening. Though it crossed the coast, people should be on alert as rain would continue in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema under its influence, said Ronanki Kurmanath, MD of APSDMA.

Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh have been advised not to venture into the sea as it turned rough due to the rain. Farm labourers and cattlemen have been cautioned against taking shelter under electric poles, trees and cell towers.

Shed collapses

A 49-year-old man sustained severe injuries when a shed at Kongapalem village in Pedagantyada mandal in Visakhapatnam collapsed due to rain for the past three days. The injured, Nakkareddy, was admitted to hospital.

Rain under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal continues to lash Visakhapatnam inundating low-lying areas and hitting hard the roadside vendors. Even as the continuous rain caused inconvenience to motorists, a traffic jam near Scindia in the city on 17 October morning added to their woes. Traffic on the road came to a halt as a huge crane overturned. Efforts are on to clear the way for vehicular traffic.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu