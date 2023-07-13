The railway hospital in Visakhapatnam is now equipped with a modular operation theatre, the first of its kind in the ECoR zone. According to railway officials, the hospital now provides quality medical care to patients.

The new complex has all sophisticated equipment for anaesthesia and surgical procedures. It has a separate room for endoscopic surgeries besides the primary modular OT for knee replacement and spinal surgery. Additionally, it has modern equipment for ENT and gynaecology procedures. The modern operation theatre was set up at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

The railway officials claim that the hospital is now providing services on par with corporate institutions. The hospital caters to the needs of the employees in the Waltair Division. On Wednesday, Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM, inaugurated the modern operation theatre at the railway hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Manoj Kumar Sahu, ADRM, and other division officials were present at the inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile, employees and trade union leaders hailed the opening of the modern operation theatre. With its establishment, the divisional railway hospital has joined the elite club of sophisticated hospitals in the city, including top corporate hospitals and premier government medical institutions with similar facilities, claimed the railway officials.

