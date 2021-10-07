Party leader and former National President of the Indian National Congress (INC), Rahul Gandhi will visit Vizag soon to participate in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) workers’ agitation. Expressing solidarity and supporting the Ukku stir on behalf of the Congress party, Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee and former Union Minister, Chinta Mohan made this announcement.

Reportedly, the Congress leader will be arriving on an Andhra Pradesh tour soon. On this tour, he will join the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers in protesting against the Central Government’s decision to privatise the steel plant. He will also visit Guntur to join the Amaravati farmers movement.

Speaking to the media, Chinta Mohan clarified that the Congress party and its leadership were always against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He compared the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi to the current Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, claiming that the former had nationalised private companies and the latter is now privatising all those companies.

The former Union Minister said that there is a dearth in the leadership of the Indian National Congress in the state and added that the party is looking for efficient leaders. He also said that there would be a shuffle in the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) soon.

The agitation against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been garnering interest from various political parties. Earlier, JanaSena Political Action Committee Chairman, Nadendla Manohar, announced that actor-politician, and JanaSena Party founder, Pawan Kalyan will soon visit the Ukku protest site in Visakhapatnam.