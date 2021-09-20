Actor-politician, and JanaSena Party founder, Pawan Kalyan will soon visit the Ukku protest site in Visakhapatnam. JanaSena Political Action Committee Chairman, Nadendla Manohar, announced this while extending the party’s support to the protest against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The relay hunger strike against the Central Government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) entered its 220th day on Sunday. The JanaSena Party Political Action Committee Chairman met the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders on Sunday and informed the gathering that if necessary, the party president will also participate in the agitation. Several JanaSena Party members were present at the camp and spoke on the issue.

JanaSena Party leaders, Kona Tata Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, T Sivasankar, Sundarapu Vijayakumar, and Usha Kiran were present at the meeting. VUPPC leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, Gandham Venkata Rao, YT Das, Ganapati Reddy, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, KSN Rao, Y Mastanappa, D Suresh, Mahalakshmi Naidu, and others had also attended.

Earlier, in February 2021, Pawan Kalyan had travelled to the national capital, Delhi, to discuss the VSP privatisation issue with the Central Government. He expressed the sentiments of the workers of Vizag Steel Plant, and also proposed other remedies to keep the VSP as a public government entity.

It could be noted that the last visit of Pawan Kalyan to Visakhapatnam was in 2019. He had participated in a long march organized against the sand policy in Andhra Pradesh. The long march was held from the Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem, and passed through Rama Talkies and Asilmetta before concluding at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office.