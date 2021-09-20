Cradled in the foothills of the Eastern Ghats, Kondakarla Ava is a large freshwater lake. Considered to be one of the natural wonders of Vizag, this picturesque location of Kondakarla Ava is just about a 60 km drive from the city. The tranquil waters of the lake, nestled amidst green hills provide a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Rich in aquatic biodiversity with lotuses and fish, this is also a favoured spot for migratory birds and innumerable exotic Indian species.

In order to reach the Ava (lake), one can approach via Vadrapalli or Kondakarla. The locals here ferry tourists on joy boat rides which is quite an experience. Next time, you visit Kondakarla Ava, indulge in the following activities and make it a fun-filled affair.

Five fun activities to do while on boat ride at Kondakarla Ava in Vizag:

#1 Go for a photoshoot

If you are looking for surreal backgrounds with captivating views for your dreamy photoshoot, Kondakarla Ava is the perfect pick. Adorned by the youth of Vizag and around, the lake has become most-visited spot for wedding photoshoots.

#2 Visit submerged Shiva Linga

Not just serene and picturesque natural wonders but more abound here. Becoming one with the nature, a Shiva Linga submerged in the lake could be spotted on the Vadrapalli side. One could also find a bell hanging atop the linga for performing pooja. Two ancient temples of Sri Dakshina Kasi Visweswara Swamy and Lord Venkateswara are situated near Vadrapalli village.

#3 Indulge in lotuses picking

Especially in the monsoon season, the lake blooms with lotuses. The beautiful pink flowers make for a lovely sight and the tourists can be spotted making merry with their cameras. As the boat steers by the flowers, pick a few of them and take home the fragrance.

#4 Get freshly caught fish

The local fishermen install nets inside the lake. Every morning, they put up stalls by the banks and sell fish. If you enjoy consuming fresh produce, while on your ride, you can request your boatman to catch the fish. On somedays, they would even allow the tourists to choose the fish they would like to purchase.

#5 Start Birding

Apart from the migratory birds of Siberia, the pristine freshwater lake is a habitat for more than 100 species of birds and 25 fish varieties. Go spot the birds and you will discover a whole new colourful avian world that is chirpy, uplifting, and unexplored.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while travelling.