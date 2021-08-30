A 10 km long ‘Maha Manava Haram’ (mega human chain) from Aganampudi to Akkireddypalem in Visakhapatnam was held on Sunday. This agitation was organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) to mark 200 days into the protest against the Central Government’s privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The 10 km human chain witnessed participation from steel plant workers, VSP land oustees, their family members, including children and women, union leaders and politicians. A large number of people had turned up even before the scheduled start of the human chain.

The participants held placards and shouted slogans like “Visakha Ukku, Andhrala Hakku” and “Save Vizag Steel”. They stood along the side of National Highway-16 from 8:00 am and continued their protest till 10:00 am.

Speaking on the occasion, various leaders and trade unions recalled that 33 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. They also pointed out that 26,500 acres of land had been sacrificed by farmers in hopes of a better future for the city.

Anakapalle Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. BV Satyavathi, extended her support for the cause and said that all MPs from Andhra Pradesh will protest and do their best to save VSP from privatisation.

While the human chain witnessed participation from several politicians and leaders, Visakhapatnam MP, MVV Satyanarayana had to leave after a brief visit as the public demanded his resignation to put pressure on the Central Government to roll back their decision.

VUPPC leaders Ch Narsinga Rao, D Adinarayana, RINL President J Ayodhyaram, INTUC leader Gandham Venkatarao, former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Jana Sena Party leader Kona Tatarao, and YSRCP leader Tippala Deven Reddy were amongst the ones who participated in this protest.