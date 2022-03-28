The popular Tollywood movie Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is all set for its OTT release this week. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the big-budget movie was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. The film which was released in theatres on 11 March 2022 is coming to your screen on 1 April 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shot in picturesque locations across Europe, the period drama’s theatrical release was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns across the country. The movie which was produced by UV Creations and T-series was bagged by Prime for its OTT release. The OTT giant took to Twitter and announced the streaming date with a new trailer and wrote, “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1.”

The magnum opus movie however failed to impress the audience at the box office. The movie which was made on an estimated budget of ₹300 crores, did not break even. The opening week collections touched ₹190 crores and collected a total of ₹214 crores by the end of its second week according to sources.

The movie got a 6.9 rating from IMDB and received a backlash from critics. The over-the-top love story which is set in 1974 Europe did not connect with the audience and got them wondering why Prabhas did such a role.

The script of the movie supposedly confused the audience, clueless about the roles of the characters. The story involves a car crash, a train accident a Titanic replica of a ship drowning in the ocean which was too much fiction in one story.

Prabhas who plays a role of a palmist is completely contradictory to his otherwise image of a macho action hero. The actor’s appearance in the entire film was put off due to the major difference in looks from his previous love stories.

The movie’s trailer was cut in a way that created a lot of hype around the release, but the final movie failed to impress. Overall the movie is worth one watch for its beautiful locations and landscapes and for Pooja Hedge who did a flawless job with her role. Watch the movie Radhe Shyam on Amazon Prime as it is set for an OTT release this 1 April 2022.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Date: 1 April 2022

