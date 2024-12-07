Playback singer and music director R P Patnaik has called upon the people to extend their support for the effective implementation of a ban on single use plastic in Visakhapatnam from 1 January.

Patnaik, who is also the Visakha Swachh ambassador, administered a pledge by the people on the ban of single use plastic at a programme held on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 7 December.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik advised the people to utilise cloth or jute bags as an alternative.

Earlier, Patnaik along with others, took part in the beach clean-up drive.

Aiming at making Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city, the district administration has decided to impose a ban on single use plastic from 1 January.

As a part of it, the GVMC has launched a 45-day awareness programme on a big scale in the name ‘eco Vizag’. Rallies, seminars and competitions are being held to prepare the people to shun single use plastic.

The campaign is catching up in the city with celebrities too extending their support to it. Celebrities, including hero Vijay Devarakonda, joined the plastic-free Vizag campaign by extending support to it.

Meanwhile, the GVMC has warned that stringent action will be taken against those who violate the ban on single use plastic to be implemented efficiently from 1 January

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu