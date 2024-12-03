The TDP-led alliance government in the State has granted permission for hefty hike in the ticket prices of Pushpa 2: The Rule which is all set for a grand release on 5 December all over the world.

While the ticket rate of the premier show, to be screened at 9.30 pm on 4 December, has been fixed at Rs 800, a maximum increase Rs 200 on a ticket on the other days from 5 to 17 December has been allowed.

According to an order issued by the government, a maximum hike of Rs 200 on a ticket in multiplexes and Rs 100 to Rs 150 in single theatres has been allowed.

Allu Arjun, who is donning the role of Pushparaj in the big-ticket movie, in a post on X, thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for granting permission for increase in ticket rates.

“The government decision shows its commitment to the growth of the film industry,” the hero said.

Meanwhile, the government decision on the Pushpa 2 ticket prices draws criticism from all sections of people.

Choosing the social media platforms to express their ire, many question the film makers whether they want audience to boycott the movies as the rates are not affordable by the common people.

The government should also take the poor while taking such a decision to please the cinema industry.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu