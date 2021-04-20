With the coronavirus situation worsening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today at 8:45 pm. The Prime Minister began by saying that the second wave has hit like a hurricane and he empathises with all the health workers. He said that India is fighting another battle and expressed condolences to all those who lost family members. He also appreciated all the health care workers, working selflessly. PM Narendra Modi said that lockdown should only be the country’s last resort.

Modi said that this battle can be won only when fought together. Lending his support, the Prime minister said that the centre is working on meeting the oxygen demands and the pharmacy sector has been advised on increasing the production.

Modi asked his fellow citizens to take pride in the strong pharma sector that has produced two vaccines. He also emphasised that we have the fastest vaccination drive in the world and added that the vaccine produced in India is the cheapest in the world.

The Prime Minister promised that 50% of the vaccines would go straight to the states. He envisioned that vaccinating the young will help the workforce. He said that last time, we didn’t have sufficient infrastructure to fight Covid. Now that we have everything in place and in fact, in comparison with the world, we are the best, we must be better at facing the second wave.

He emphasised the continuous growth in the economic activities of the country as it forms the very backbone of the society. In support of the current drive, the prime minister said that free vaccination will continue in government hospitals and all above 18 can get vaccinated post 1 May 2021. He appealed all the vaccinated individuals to still take all the precautions.

The Prime Minister thanked all the organisations coming forward in these challenging times and appealed to all in need to stay composed. He also asked the state governments to appeal to the daily wage workers to stay wherever they are and the state vaccination would be provided to them as soon as possible. As India is a Youth’s country, he asked all the youth warriors to create a committee in the society, apartments and homes to spread awareness about the precautions to be taken during covid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reserved his announcement to the end and ensured that lockdown was only a last-resort. In his own exquisite way, he said that lockdown wasn’t required if we are careful. He also advised all states to work in micro containment zones.