Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee will be honoured with GITAM Foundation Award at the University‘s 39th Foundation Celebrations in Vizag on 10 August. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India, will be honoured by GITAM for his exceptional services to the nation.

The GITAM Foundation Award was instituted by Dr MVVS. Murthi, with a corpus of Rs. 30 million. Marking the GITAM Foundation Day each year in Vizag, the Award is presented to an eminent person in recognition of the exemplary services rendered by him/her in the fields of Education, Economics, Science, Literature, Fine Arts, Public Service, etc. “The GITAM Foundation Award consisting of a plaque and a cheque for Rs. 1 million is presented to the eminent personality in recognition of the services to humanity on that day,” reads the Award’s webpage.

The previous awardees include Dr Karan Singh (2006), PK Bishnoi (2008), Dr PMS Prasad (2009), Dr Sanjaya Baru (2010), Justice B Sudershan Reddy (2011), Dr MS Swaminathan (2012), Dr VR Panchamukhi (2013), Dr C Rangarajan (2014), Dr A Sivathanu Pillai (2015), Prof. CNR Rao (2016), Dr Takaaki Kajita (2017) and Dr Michael W Young (2018).

Pranab Mukherjee set to be conferred with Bharat Ratna

Pranab Mukherjee, along with eminent singer Late Bhupen Hazarika and social activist Shri Nanaji Deshmukh, will be conferred with the nation’s highest civilian order, Bharat Ratna in New Delhi on 8 August (Thursday). The senior politician will be handed over the honour by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukherjee, who was born in 1935, entered politics in 1969 and played a key role in Indian politics. The life long Congressman served several crucial posts, including the Union Finance Minister, and was the previous President of India before Ram Nath Kovind took over.