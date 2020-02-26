Prabhas to join hands with Nag Ashwin for his next movie

Actor Prabhas will be joining hands with director Nag Ashwin, of ‘Mahanati fame’, for his next movie. The film, which is said to be an epic drama, will be bankrolled under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The announcement was made by the production house on Wednesday, marking their journey towards their 50th year of foundation. Further details of the cast and crew are likely to revealed soon. Reportedly, the yet-untitled film will be a pan-India venture and is expected to be scaled on a massive scale.

The reference to ‘epic journey’ has already given rise to speculations on social media that the Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film will be a period drama.

Prabhas, who rose to national fame with the success of Baahubali, is currently working on his 20th film, directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. His previous film, Saaho, despite raking in huge numbers at the box office, couldn’t quite win the appreciation of fans and critics. The actor will be keen on bouncing back to form with his upcoming films.

Nag Ashwin, on the other hand, had won accolades for his exceptional direction of ‘Mahanati’ in 2018. The film came as the biopic of legendary Telugu actress Savitri and went on to win a National Award as well. Ever since, the next movie of Nag Ashwin has been eagerly awaited by film lovers.