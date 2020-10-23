One of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars in recent times, actor Prabhas turns 41 on 23 October. Fondly called as ‘Darling’ by his fans, the actor has been flooded with wishes on social media. From Mahesh Babu to Rakul Preet Singh, numerous celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to send across birthday wishes to Prabhas.

Birthday wishes pour in on Twitter as Prabhas turns 41:

Wishing Super Cool Darling #Prabhas Garu a Very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to #RadheShyam. Hope it is fantastic as you are 😊.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/kEsL5WEkzM — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2020

Wishing the man with a golden heart ,

A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating,

Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ….❤️

Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it ❤️🤗😘#HappyBirthdayPrabhas 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/DWoZsL6Xju — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 23, 2020

Birthday wishes to our darling Rebel star #Prabhas🤗 His journey from #Eeshwar to Pan India Superstar is inspiring! Wishing him many more years of happiness & success ahead! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas ✨ pic.twitter.com/cbtM795qFE — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Darling of Millions & my BILLA a very Happy Birthday 🎉 #Prabhas wish you Success & Peace ☮️ throughout 🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/RCWat30ddb — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) October 23, 2020

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one 🎂❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 23, 2020

Happy birthday to #Prabhas Garu !! I wish him good luck for all his future endeavours. 💐#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/5yzESrXeR6 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 23, 2020

Here’s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! 😇 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Rebel Star Prabhas garu !!! Hope you have an even more successful and happy year ahead…🎉💐💐 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2020

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas 😃😃 wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness 🤗 may your stardom keep growing infinitely 😃 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!

Sending you all the love!

Have a great year!🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2020

He conquered Indian Box office

Now Global is next 💖 Call him as Rebel star or pan India star or what ever but he is Darling in everybody’s heart & all good things will happen for his nature Wishing Dearest #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday#RadheShyam#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/v90LYqDHDp — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 23, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is expected to hit the screens in 2021. The superstar will then shoot for Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, which will have him don the avatar of Lord Ram.