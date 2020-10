One of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars in recent times, actor Prabhas turns 41 on 23 October. Fondly called as ‘Darling’ by his fans, the actor has been flooded with wishes on social media. From Mahesh Babu to Rakul Preet Singh, numerous celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to send across birthday wishes to Prabhas.

Birthday wishes pour in on Twitter as Prabhas turns 41:

Wishing Super Cool Darling #Prabhas Garu a Very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to #RadheShyam. Hope it is fantastic as you are ๐Ÿ˜Š.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/kEsL5WEkzM โ€” Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2020

Wishing the man with a golden heart ,

A man whoโ€™s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating,

Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ….โค๏ธ

Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it โค๏ธ๐Ÿค—๐Ÿ˜˜#HappyBirthdayPrabhas ๐ŸคŸ๐Ÿฝ pic.twitter.com/DWoZsL6Xju โ€” Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 23, 2020

Birthday wishes to our darling Rebel star #Prabhas๐Ÿค— His journey from #Eeshwar to Pan India Superstar is inspiring! Wishing him many more years of happiness & success ahead! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas โœจ pic.twitter.com/cbtM795qFE โ€” Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Darling of Millions & my BILLA a very Happy Birthday ๐ŸŽ‰ #Prabhas wish you Success & Peace โ˜ฎ๏ธ throughout ๐Ÿค—#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/RCWat30ddb โ€” Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) October 23, 2020

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one ๐ŸŽ‚โค๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰ โ€” Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 23, 2020

Happy birthday to #Prabhas Garu !! I wish him good luck for all his future endeavours. ๐Ÿ’#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/5yzESrXeR6 โ€” BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 23, 2020

Hereโ€™s wishing the darling of millions #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! Wish him all the luck and love! ๐Ÿ˜‡ โ€” Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Rebel Star Prabhas garu !!! Hope you have an even more successful and happy year ahead…๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’ โ€” Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2020

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ˜ƒ wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness ๐Ÿค— may your stardom keep growing infinitely ๐Ÿ˜ƒ โ€” Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!

Sending you all the love!

Have a great year!๐Ÿค—#HappyBirthdayPrabhas โ€” Varun Tej Konidela ๐ŸฅŠ (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2020

He conquered Indian Box office

Now Global is next ๐Ÿ’– Call him as Rebel star or pan India star or what ever but he is Darling in everybody’s heart & all good things will happen for his nature Wishing Dearest #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday#RadheShyam#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/v90LYqDHDp โ€” Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 23, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is expected to hit the screens in 2021. The superstar will then shoot for Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, which will have him don the avatar of Lord Ram.