Whether you call it a power-cut, power outage, load-shedding or something else, residents in the City of Destiny, Vizag, have started feeling the ‘pinch’ as they have to spend hours without power supply in the hot summer.

Residents in several parts of the city have been complaining about unscheduled and very frequent power-cuts that are causing much inconvenience. Meanwhile, the officials deny power outrage without prior intimation.

On Wednesday, the residents in the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) area, and its surrounding places had a harrowing experience, as they had no power supply from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Totally in ‘dark’ about the cause, they tried in vain to contact the staff concerned. None in the Electricity Substation responded to the phone calls, inviting the wrath of the residents. Some residents staying nearby went to the office to enquire about the cause, and the staff, allegedly, did not respond properly.

It is learnt that a snag in the feeder caused disruption in power supply, and it was rectified around 6:15 pm, following which the power supply was restored.

Meanwhile, there is no power supply in the Vepagunta area up to 2:00 pm today, as repairs are being carried out in the Cheemalapalli substation.

According to a press note, the areas to be affected by the power-cut are: Cheemalapalli, Varalakshmi Nagar, Santosh Nagar and Brahmamgari Matham, which fall under the purview of the feeder.

Similarly, Dali Raju Market, Jaggarao Bridge, Akkayyaalem Main Road, Vivekananda Hospital and other areas under the Thatichetlapalem section in Vizag are to not have supply, and face power-cut up to 3:00 pm on 4 April, Thursday, as repairs are being carried out to the feeders.

Read also: National Science Day Celebrations at NSTL shed light on Vizag’s indigenous underwater technologies

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.