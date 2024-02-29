Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a part of the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDO), celebrated National Science Day on Wednesday, 28 February at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium in Visakhapatnam in honor of Indian physicist CV Raman, winner of the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’.

Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza, was the chief guest at the event. He paid a floral tribute to CV Raman alongside Abraham Varughese, Scientist and Director, NSTL.

During the event, Abraham Varughese highlighted the integral role of science in India, tracing back to ancient times with examples like Aryabhatta. He emphasized NSTL’s commitment to the theme of National Science Day 2024: ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. In his speech, he highlighted that NSTL honors this theme by contributing to self-reliance in the Indian Navy, through cutting-edge indigenous underwater weapons.

Following this, Nelson D’Souza addressed NSTL’s achievements in indigenous technology, specifically in the development of torpedoes. He also emphasized the significance of celebrating science and its history, as it would not be possible to develop such technologies in maritime security without it.

A noteworthy moment was the Silicon Medal presentation to Nabjyoti Sharma, Scientist ‘E’, recognized for his work on “An AI-based Fault Diagnostic System for Rotating Machine Faults”. This contribution aligns with the laboratory’s dedication to advancing technology for national progress.

Other National Science Day celebrations around Visakhapatnam also include a science project expo conducted by Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT). VIIT’s Rector, V Madhusudan Rao, said that science is a useful part of everyday life. He advised the students to develop a scientific curiosity and interest that will help them focus on research and development in the future.

