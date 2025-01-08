The APSRTC has offered a 10 per cent discount on the ticket fare if booking is made for both sides to travel by special services being operated for Pongal.

The RTC has decided to operate special buses from 8 to 13 January on different routes.

It has been decided to run as many as 2,153 special buses from Hyderabad, 375 from Bengaluru and 300 from Vijayawada to ease the passenger rush.

Similarly, in the return direction, over 3,200 special buses will be operated on different routes from 13 to 20 January.

According to the RTC authorities, no additional amount will be charged from passengers during the festive period.

Tickets can be booked online in advance for travel by the special buses.

Specials from Vizag

Apart from offering discount, the APSRTC will be operating special buses from Visakhapatnam to different destinations like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Salur, Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Itchapuram to meet the passenger rush during the Pongal season.

Special trains

The railways on 7 January announced special trains between Kacheguda and Srikakulam Road and Cherlapalli and Srikakulam Road to clear the Pongal rush. These specials are in addition to the services already announced.

According to a press note issued by senior divisional commercial manager K Sandeep, Train No 07615 Kacheguda-Srikakulam Road special train will leave Kacheguda on 11 and 15 January at 5:45 pm and will reach Srikakulam Road at 9:00 am the next day.

In the return direction, train No 07616 Srikakulam Road – Kacheguda special train will leave Srikakulam Road on 12 and 16 January at 2:45 pm and reach which will reach Kacheguda at 7:35 am the next day. It halts at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli and Ponduru between Kacheguda and Srikakulam Road.

Train No 07617 Cherlapalli – Srikakulam Road special train will leave Cherlapalli on 8 January at 7:20 pm and reach Srikakulam Road at 9:00 am the next day. In the return direction, the train No 07618 Srikakulam Road – Cherlapalli special train will leave Srikakulam Road 9 January at 2:45 pm and reach Cherlapalli at 6:30 am the next day .

The train halts at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli and Ponduru.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu