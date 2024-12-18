The city police are probing into the role of the son of a political leader behind a series of honey trap incidents in Visakhapatnam.

According to Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Brata Bagchi, the police have information that the son of a political leader was among the honey trap gang. “We are gathering evidence on it and arrest him once we have got it,” said the CP on 18 December.

Besides, several others were involved in the case and efforts were on to nab all the gang members, said the CP.

The honey trap incident came to light in the city when a woman, Joy Jamina, was arrested in October following a complaint by a youth, who hails from a rich family in Visakhapatnam. He was allegedly honey-trapped by the woman who demanded a huge amount from him after threatening to circulate the ‘private’ pictures of the two.

After her arrest, other victims of her approached the police and lodged complaints against the woman. Cases were registered in four police stations against Joy Jamima.

It is learnt that the woman has links with several young political leaders in the State. Audios of her phone talk with them went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader recently alleged that Joy Jamina was intentionally implicated in the case.

Stating that she was innocent, the former MP challenged the police to come out with the proof.

