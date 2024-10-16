Another youth, who was allegedly honey-trapped in Visakhapatnam, has approached the Airport police and lodged a complaint against the woman, Joy Jamina. She was arrested recently by the Visakhapatnam police in the honey-trap case.

According to reports, the youth from Hyderabad used to work in a company in Visakhapatnam. Introducing herself as a relative of the company owner, the accused in the honey trap case, befriended him. After moving close with the youth, she offered a juice mixed with sedatives. She got photos captured when they were in a room alone.

Jamia allegedly started harassing him for money threatening to circulate the ‘private’ photos among his family members. He lost a huge amount in the process.

Later, she allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from the youth to leave him.

When the youth was leaving the city for Hyderabad on the pretext of bringing the amount, she was not convinced and he was attacked by the woman and her gang on the way. However, the Hyderabad youth managed to escape.

The cheated youth, after coming to know that the woman was arrested, he approached the Airport police and lodged a complaint with them. The police, after collecting all details, registered a case and are investigating. The honey trap case came to light in Visakhapatnam when the 27-year-old Joy Jamina was arrested following a complaint by a rich youth.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu