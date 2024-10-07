A gang has been operating in Visakhapatnam city to ‘loot’ men in Visakhapatnam using a honey trap. After zeroing in on a person who is financially sound, the gang presses a glamorous girl into operation and she plays all ‘tricks’ till the targeted person is deprived of everything.

This ‘honey’ fraud came to light when a 27-year-old woman was arrested by the city police. According to City Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi, who gave details of the case to the media on 6 October, the woman made a friendship with a rich youth using the social media platform. Talking ‘spicy’, she trapped him and got him addicted to drugs.

Later, she got the pictures captured when both were alone in a room. She demanded money from the youth threatening to circulate the ‘private’ photos.

When the cheated youth approached the police, the police arrested her.

Suspecting a big gang behind this honey trap in Visakhapatnam, the CP said it would be busted soon. Habituated to a luxurious life, the lady joined hands with the gang, Bagchi said adding that many in the city were trapped by her earlier.

