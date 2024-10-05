In a high-speed chase in Visakhapatnam on 5 October 2024, the police, on bikes, pursued a group of smugglers transporting liquid ganja in Vizag. The smugglers’ car made a stop at RTC Complex to deliver the illicit goods, but the police, having received a tip-off, set up an ambush at the location.

Sensing they were under surveillance, the smugglers fled, prompting a pursuit by the police. At a traffic signal, the police overtook the smugglers and tried to obstruct them. The smugglers, however, hit the police’s bike, ran over the red light and sped off.

Eventually, the smugglers realised they couldn’t travel a long distance in the car without getting caught by the Visakhapatnam police in the high-speed chase. They ditched their vehicle at Sheelanagar in Gajuwaka, leaving behind the liquid ganja.

The police later discovered the abandoned car and contraband during a search operation. The smugglers remain absconding, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.