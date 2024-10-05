In a high-speed chase in Visakhapatnam on 5 October 2024, the police, on bikes, pursued a group of smugglers transporting liquid ganja in Vizag. The smugglers’ car made a stop at RTC Complex to deliver the illicit goods, but the police, having received a tip-off, set up an ambush at the location.
Sensing they were under surveillance, the smugglers fled, prompting a pursuit by the police. At a traffic signal, the police overtook the smugglers and tried to obstruct them. The smugglers, however, hit the police’s bike, ran over the red light and sped off.
Eventually, the smugglers realised they couldn’t travel a long distance in the car without getting caught by the Visakhapatnam police in the high-speed chase. They ditched their vehicle at Sheelanagar in Gajuwaka, leaving behind the liquid ganja.
The police later discovered the abandoned car and contraband during a search operation. The smugglers remain absconding, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.
Earlier, on 29 September, City Task Force (CTF) personnel, in collaboration with local police, conducted a raid on a pan shop under the jurisdiction of II Town Police Station. During the raid, authorities seized 133 ganja-laced chocolates weighing approximately 660 grams. The illegal products were being sold at a pan shop located across from Kranti Theatres in Visakhapatnam, and the shop owner, Manoj Kumar, was taken into custody.
Sub-Inspector M Bharat disclosed that samples of the chocolates were sent for testing, which confirmed the presence of ganja. He also revealed that Manoj Kumar had been running the pan shop for seven years and had been selling these ganja-laced chocolates for the past two years.
The SI further explained that the chocolates were round, liquid-filled, and discreetly packaged to avoid detection. Manoj Kumar admitted to sourcing the chocolates from Bihar, where he bought them for Rs 1 each and resold them in Visakhapatnam for Rs 25 to Rs 30.
