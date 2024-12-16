Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the Polavaram project, once completed, will cater to the industrial as well as drinking water needs of Visakhapatnam which will get 23 TMC of water.

The Chief Minister, who visited the project to take stock of the progress of the work on 16 December, later held a review meeting with officials. Chandrababu Naidu said it was targeted to complete the project by 2028.

“The project will turn 7.20 lakh hectares into ayacut land besides providing drinking water to 28 lakh people and generating 960 MW power,” said the Chief Minister.

“If we are successful in linking the rivers after completing the Polavaram, it will change the face of the State. All regions in the State will be benefited by the project,” he observed.

Claiming that 72 per cent of the project work was completed during his earlier tenure as the Chief Minister of the State between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu Naidu said he had visited the project as many as 28 times and reviewed the progress virtually 82 times.

However, the previous government ruined the project in the name of reverse tendering. The prestigious project was totally ignored during the period between 2019 and 2024, the Chief Minister alleged.

However, upon the completion of the Polavaram project CM assured that it would cater to Visakhapatnam water needs.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu