Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the administrative building of the Visakhapatnam rail zone on 8 January.

According to the tour schedule of the Prime Minister, after arriving at the INS Dega airport, Narendra Modi will proceed to Andhra University Engineering College grounds at 3 pm and virtually lay the stone for the works of the new rail zone with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam and also the Green Hydrogen Project of the NTPC.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will also take part in the programme.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi held a review meeting with the police officials on the arrangements to be made for the tour.

The CP directed the staff to ensure tight security to prevent any untoward incident during the VVIP visit. Traffic should be regulated in such a way that there would be no disruption to movement of vehicles, said the CP.

Security arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will be coming to the city on 4 January, were also discussed at the meeting.

The Chief Minister will arrive at the airport at 3.40 pm and proceed to RK Beach by road to watch the Navy’s operational demonstration. Chandrababu Naidu will leave the city for Hyderabad in the evening.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu