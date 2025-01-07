Arrangements are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Vizag on 8 January 2025. Police and administrative officials are planning strict protocols to make the PM’s visit a historic one.

Prime Minister Schedule

During his visit to Vizag, PM Modi, along with the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will first participate in a road show at 4:00 pm starting from Siripuram. Reaching Andhra University, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate several important projects. According to sources, the PM will inaugurate Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects that include the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the long-awaited South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters.

Arrangements and Security

As per the instructions given by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, top leaders of the alliance party are going to mobilise a massive number of people. It is expected that 1.7 lakh people from Visakhapatnam and 1.3 lakh people from neighbouring places like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sithrama Raju, Parvathipuram, and Manyam districts will attend the public meeting addressed by the Prime Minister.

About 2000 buses, 3,000 auto-rikshaws, maxi cabs, and 800 mini buses are being arranged to help the people reach the venue on time. Additionally, plans are being made to arrange RTC buses connecting different parts of the State to Vizag.

Once Narendra Modi reaches Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, people are going to echo the slogan ‘Namo’ to welcome him.

Starting from Siripuram, the 1 km road show will end near the AU engineering grounds. The three ministers will be travelling in an open top vehicle.

Things to Remember

From tomorrow afternoon, the road near Siripuram will be blocked and vehicles other than those of dignitaries will not be allowed.

The movement of general vehicles will be restricted from Polamamba Temple to Siripuram Circle and Maddilapalem AU arch to Three Town Police Station.

Drone users should be mindful, as flying drones up to a 5km radius around the Andhra University grounds is strictly prohibited on 7 and 8 January.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Focus

Apart from the projects and road shows, Steel Plant union leaders and employees are eagerly waiting for a favourable announcement indicating the revival of the plant. The production in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant significantly reduced in the past few months, creating a panic in the employees. On 6 January, the employees staged a massive protest demanding the plant’s merger with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

