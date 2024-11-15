Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29, 2024, to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious NTPC-led Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka, Atchutapuram Mandal. Details of his visit were announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his address to the State Legislative Assembly.

The project, being built across 1,200 acres by NTPC Limited in collaboration with APGenco, represents an enormous investment of Rs 84,700 crore and is set to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in clean energy production. It is also projected to create 25,000 jobs.

A key component of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub will generate 20 gigawatts of clean electricity. As part of its goal, the facility will produce an impressive 1,200 tons of green hydrogen daily, which will further be converted to export-grade green ammonia and green methanol.

The hub also aims to foster innovation, with provisions for electrolyzer and fuel cell manufacturing, incubation facilities for startups, and robust testing and production infrastructures to support ancillary industries within the clean energy ecosystem.

The Green Hydrogen Hub reflects India’s commitment under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was sanctioned by the Union Cabinet in January 2023. The mission aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and export, aligning with international decarbonization efforts and supporting India’s ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

NTPC has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio to align with this vision. The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub is set to be India’s largest green hydrogen hub and a cornerstone of NTPC’s renewable strategy, which also includes energy storage technologies and round-the-clock renewable power solutions.

Following the laying of the foundation stone by PM Modi on his visit to Visakhapatnam, it is expected that the hub will become available to electrolyser, Green Hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturers in the next three years. A report by NDTV further supplements that the production of green hydrogen might take about five to six years, owing to the time consuming process of setting up a green hydrogen ecosystem and the prohibitive prices.

