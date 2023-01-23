Much of India witnessed a bone-chilling cold spell this winter. In fact, there’s still a chill in the air here in Vizag. With winter slowly coming to an end, February brings with it the promise of pleasant temperatures and clear weather. This means that it is a nice time to travel to many parts of the country. There are many picturesque locations to travel to, where there is much happening to keep you entertained. This month may be the shortest month of the year, but the list of things to do is by no means short.

Here is a list of the 6 best places to visit in India for a fun-filled February.

Snorkelling and scuba diving in Andaman and Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are surrounded by pristine waters and coral reefs teaming with life. During the month of February, temperatures range between 23-30 degrees Celsius and the weather is sunny and the waters are mostly calm. These factors come together to create the perfect time for a snorkelling or scuba diving adventure. Snorkelling and scuba diving are also rather affordable activities to do when on these islands. There are several daily flights available to the islands.

Rann Utsav in Gujarat

Rann Utsav, also known as Rann of Kutch Festival, is one of the most popular festivals in the country starting in the month of October and ending in February. It draws in around 8,000 tourists from all over the world every year. The festival features music, art, dance, and much more over a 100-day period. All visitors are provided with personal tents for accommodation. February has the season’s last full moon and the last dark moon, as well as Valentine’s Day. With the stunning, white, plains of the desert as a backdrop, the Rann of Kutch festival should make for a splendid romantic getaway. The best option to get to the festival is to fly to Ahmedabad, take a train to Bhuj, and then a cab to Dhordo.

Also read: Must visit places in North India in February 2023 just before summer kicks in

Goa Carnival in Goa

The list of places to visit in India in February cannot be complete without Goa. It is very pleasant during February and this is when the Goa Carnival takes place. The fun-filled festival celebrated since the 18th century, includes non-stop dance and music, along with a variety of food to indulge in. This carnival is based around the Christian of Mardi Gras. The Goa Carnival features several sports events, dance troupes, floats, and live music. There is the Red and Black dance that is a sight that cannot be missed. The carnival will be held in Panaji, Vasco Da Gama, Mapusa, and Margo, between the 25th and 28th of February this year. Goa is well connected by flights, trains and buses to several big cities in neighbouring states.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival in Rajasthan

This festival, which is being held from 3 to 5 February 2023, is a spectacular display of the rich culture and traditions of Rajasthan. The festival features folk music and dance along with special events like puppet shows, acrobatics, and camel racing. Apart from these events, there are some unique and amusing events like a tug of war between foreigners and Indians, and the longest moustache competition. Jaisalmer has an airport with regular flights to many major Indian cities.

Khajuraho Dance Festival in Madhya Pradesh

With the pleasant weather of February, an open-air dance festival is a great way to get familiar with various cultures from all over the country. The various dance forms taking place in front of the magnificent temples of Khajuraho are simply marvellous to behold. Several classical dance forms from all over India are performed over the six days of the festival including the Bharathanatyam, Kathak, Odissi and Kuchipudi. Khajuraho has its own airport with flights to New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and more.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

For those of you who want peace and quiet, February is the perfect time to visit Kaziranga National Park. The temperature still ranges between 8-25 degrees Celsius which should provide for a pleasant experience. Kaziranga is home to the one-horned rhinoceros and several other animals. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known to be of the finest wildlife refuges in the world for its contribution to conservation. There are several different safaris for spotting different animals. There is also the tea garden that one can visit. Some of India’s most famous Assam tea is cultivated over here. Kaziranga is 193 kilometres away from Guwahati and is accessible by bus or cab.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.