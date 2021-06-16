The whole of India loves Biryani and Vizag is not behind whatsoever. In fact, one might even say that we sometimes over-indulge in this dish. But who can resist this flavourful, iconic food that is not just a part of our menus but also a part of our heritage. Biryani is any day, any time, any place food for us. We could have a plate of Biryani as lunch at home with our family or as dinner at a restaurent or even, to quell our midnight cravings. No matter what, the people of Vizag would definitely not go long without eating the best Biryanis in the city.

But more so than ever before, we are craving Biryani now when the lockdown is keeping us at our homes and we need the best Biryani in the city. Here are some of the best ones that you can order and savour at your homes.

Potlam Biryani

Wrapped like a Potlam with an omelette, Potlam Biryani at the Spicy Venue looks like someone is serving it to you gift wrapped with delicious mutton keema, prawns or anything of your choice. The name itself causes some rumbles in your stomach out of hunger and gets you to order it. This restaurant is usually flooded with foodies in Vizag waiting for their table, with this special Biryani drawing a majority of the crowd.

Location: Siripuram, besides Iron hill brewery

Dum Gosht

The royal biryani that makes every occasion special is best for the people of Vizag when they want to cover the heritage of this state. One should surely experience the Dum Gosht (special mutton Biryani) and treat yourselves to a 2000-year-old recipe of long-grain aromatic rice slow-cooked to perfection with seven secret spices. Boneless Biryani is served with one gulab jamun and mint raita. In this enigmatic and treasured recipe from Behrouz, immaculately spiced fresh, succulent mutton pieces are layered with basmati rice & then slow-cooked on a charcoal fire.

Location: Order at Behrouz app or website

Natu Kodi biryani

Bringing the rural essence to the city people, Natu Kodi Biryani comes with a village-style chicken curry served with basmati rice. It is cooked with hand-grounded spices in the old traditional style. It is the Biryani you need to have if you’ve been missing your village or family.

Location: Eaters Stop, NAD

Prawn Biryani

Vizag is one of the best places to have seafood. And in Vizag, the Prawn Biryani at Raju Gari Dhaba is one of the best dishes for every seafood lover to taste. The restaurant’s vicinity to the sea also allows you to smell the salty air while you have your delicious Prawn Biryani.

Location: Raju Gari Dhaba, Rushikonda

Mughlai Fry Biryani

Of all the types of Biryani, Mughlai, an amalgamation of different types of aromatic and flavourful spices, is arguably the most popular in Vizag. With some Mughal recipes, it can be the best for having a fulfilling meal with your family. And with this Biryani, you get a huge chunk of chicken to enjoy.

Location: Lucky’s food Adda, opp Vinni’s showroom, Asilmetta

Lollipop Biryani-Zeeshan

Lollipop and Konaseema biryani are two of the best at Zeeshan restaurant. For those craving a wholesome meal, the Biryani here keeps your tummy happy. The Lollipop Biryani is specially recommended for those who enjoy the chicken aspect of the Biryani more.

Location: Opp Chitralaya Road, Jagadamba