Oprah Winfrey once said, “The key to realising a dream is to focus not on success but significance. And then even the small steps and little victories along your path will take on greater meaning.” Following the same advice, our very own Vizag girl, a student, entrepreneur, and dancer who dreamt of being a model since childhood worked her way up, boldly showcasing her talent at every step of life to become Miss South India 2022.

Born in a humble family from Vizag, Charishma Krishna is a student of Fine Arts at Andhra University. Just like any other kid, when stuck with the options of choosing between passion or frequently picked steams of education, Charishma did not think twice before she made the right choice. Paving her path to success, she stands as an inspiration for today’s generation.

The fashionista, who studied in the United States up to grade 5, moved back to India and continued to pursue her education in Vizag where her family lived. The born talent is a certified Bharatanatyam and Kuchupudi dancer, trained in karate, swimming and horse riding. After completing her secondary education, Charishma joined Satyananand’s Acting Institute in Vizag from where she stepped into the world of modelling.

After being crowned the runner-up of Miss Vizag in 2021, the determined young lady participated in the Pegasus Miss South India 2022 contest, presented by Amrut Veni and Manappuram, and was crowned the title on 1 August 2022. Speaking about her journey to Miss South India, Charishma Krishna said, “It’s been an incredible one. The organisers (Pegasus) have been kind and helpful. Their in-depth offline and online classes helped us build our confidence and personality.”

“It’s way more than just a beauty contest”

Traditionally beauty pageants were designed to focus on the physical attributes of the contestants. Nonetheless, they have now evolved to include inner beauty, intelligence, talent, character, and charitable involvement. When asked about why the title of Miss South India matters, the thoughtful young lady said, “These titles are very relevant in today’s world as they are much more than just beauty. It is more of a personality development test where every opinion of your matters. The title comes with huge social responsibilities that need to be fulfilled.” She also added that participants come from different walks of life, and titles like these, can create an ocean of change in their respective fields.

Defying the fact that it’s all beauty, Charishma said that strong and confident opinions on social matters, such as women empowerment and poverty, are what decide the winner. On a personal note, the winner feels the title was a stepping stone toward her dream.

“The community is more supportive than you believe”

The notion of negativity and hate on social media makes it difficult for people to express their true selves. The same has not been the case for Charishma Krishna who says, “I follow my morals and values and also preach kindness on social media. I have never had a difficulty in connecting with my audience and have always been mindful of what I say and do.” She added that she is grateful for the immeasurable support she receives from strangers on the internet. “Social media is way more supportive than you believe,” she confessed.

On a closing note, the young achiever expressed her wisdom by asking young girls to never give up on their dreams. “Get yourself a good support system, get over the fear, and stay true to your dreams,” said Miss South India 2022.

“Vizag is a feeling of home”

The entrepreneur, who runs a small business called ‘Gift A Plant’ along with her father, said that she shares a deep bond with Vizag city. She enjoys spending time with friends and family. Speaking about her food habits she said, “I don’t do anything crazy. I stick to home-cooked food and stay away from processed food.” She added that her comfort food is rice with dal and enjoys stroopwafels for dessert.

