The remarks made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on the volunteers that it was behind the missing of several women in Andhra Pradesh have sparked off a protest spree all over the Visakhapatnam district. Addressing a public meeting in Eluru on 9 July, Pawan Kalyan alleged, “Volunteers have been collecting the data of the individuals, particularly girls and women and passing on it to anti-social elements who indulge in human trafficking.”

Taking a serious view of the comments, volunteers took to the streets, strongly condemning the remarks. They demanded an unconditional apology from the actor-turned-politician. Raising slogans against the Jana Sena chief, volunteers formed a human chain in protest at Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam. Holding placards, they demanded an apology from him.

In Bheemunipatnam, the volunteers gathered in large numbers to register their protest. They burnt the effigy of Pawan Kalyan and asked him to take back his comments. “It was us who went door to door to serve the people during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said, adding the remarks of Pawan Kalyan were reflecting his political ignorance. At Vaddadi, volunteers took out a rally and warned the Jana Sena chief of dire consequences if he failed to tender an unconditional apology.

Meanwhile, leaders of YSRCP strongly condemned the remarks of Pawan. State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, condemning the remarks, pointed out that the volunteer system was a model to other states. “Criticising such a system shows the ignorance of the Jana Sena chief,” said the Minister. Similarly, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath lashed out at Pawan Kalyan, strongly criticising his remarks against the volunteers.

