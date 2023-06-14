Jana Sena Founder- President, Pawan Kalyan, has boldly declared that no one can prevent him from entering the Assembly in the upcoming elections. Speaking at a well-attended public meeting in Kathipudi, East Godavari district, during the launch of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan strongly criticized the functioning of the YSRCP government in the AP state.

In a forceful attack against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Jana Sena President alleged that Andhra Pradesh has been ruined under his leadership over the past four years. Pawan Kalyan criticized every policy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government and pointed out the disproportionate representation of a particular community in key positions.

Accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of relying on taxes and debts to fund government expenses, Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need to generate wealth instead. He promised to continue welfare programs after generating sufficient resources and pledged to issue ration cards to newly married couples on the same day of their marriage registration.

While standing by his community, Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the importance of treating all communities equally. He made a serious allegation that the family members of Jagan Mohan Reddy were aware of the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy well in advance.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated his support for Amaravati as the capital and criticized the government’s policies that led to over 200 farmers from Amaravati committing suicide during the public meeting Kathipudi meeting. He warned the MLA of Kakinada about facing consequences once Jana Sena comes to power.

Regarding electoral alliances, Pawan Kalyan stated that no decision has been made yet. Earlier in the day, he visited the Annavaram temple to offer prayers.

