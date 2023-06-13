Now, it is the turn of Varahi, the yatra vehicle of Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan to hit the road. With the talk of early polls gaining momentum despite the assertion by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that elections would be held as per schedule, leaders of all parties have started reaching out to the voters with one programme or the other to woo them.

The Jana Sena chief, an established actor with a massive fan following, is all set to take a small break from arc lights and launch his yatra on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. After offering prayers at the Annavaram temple, the JSP chief will enter Prathipadu. Later, he will cover as many as 11 assembly constituencies in the Godavari districts in the first leg of his yatra.

Pawan Kalyan will also address public meetings at Kathipudi on Wednesday, Pithapuram on 18 June, Mummidivaram on 20 June, Amalapuram on 21 June, P Gannavaram on 22 June, and Narasapuram on 23 June. Public meetings at other constituencies are yet to be finalised. The Jana Sena chief, who vows to dislodge the YSRCP government by joining hands with like-minded parties, thus avoiding a split in the opposition vote, will interact with different sections of people in each constituency to know their problems and find a solution for the same.

He will also explain to them what he called the failures of the government. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan arrived in Mangalagiri on Monday and performed Bhoomi Puja for the Jana Sena office ahead of his tour on Varahi.

