In a recent public address in Visakhapatnam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong criticism towards the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging their involvement in corruption over the past four years. Shah’s remarks came during a public meeting held to commemorate the nine-year tenure of the Modi government at the center.

Shah specifically pointed out the rise of illicit activities such as land mafia, mining scams, and drug trafficking in Visakhapatnam under the YSRCP regime. He also accused the government of taking undue credit for implementing welfare schemes funded by the central government.

Highlighting the significant financial support provided by the Modi government to Andhra Pradesh, Shah questioned the lack of progress in utilizing the sanctioned amount of 5 lakh crores. Additionally, he expressed deep concern over Andhra Pradesh ranking third in farmers’ suicides, urging the YSRCP government to take responsibility for this distressing issue.

During his speech, Amit Shah emphasized the achievements of the Modi government, including the distribution of 230 crore free vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted the substantial increase in the number of highways from 4,000 to 11,000 since Modi assumed office as Prime Minister. Furthermore, Shah mentioned the development of key railway infrastructure, such as the introduction of two Vande Bharat trains in Telugu-speaking states and the ongoing Rs. 450 crore project to enhance the Vizag railway station. He also revealed plans to transform cities like Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, and Kakinada into smart cities.

Taking a swipe at the previous UPA government, Amit Shah alleged widespread corruption during their tenure while emphasizing the clean track record of the NDA government at the center. He confidently stated that India’s reputation has soared under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, urging people worldwide to rally behind the “Modi mantra.”

With an eye on the upcoming elections, Amit Shah predicted over 300 seats for the BJP and its allies. He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to ensure the party secures more than 20 seats in the state, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to the region’s development.

The remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sparked widespread discussions about corruption and governance in Andhra Pradesh, creating a trending topic of public interest.