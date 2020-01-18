‘Pawan Kalyan is a political freelancer’: YSRCP MLA Amarnath Gudivada

YSRCP spokesperson and Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath, on Friday, slammed JanaSena Chief Pawan Kalyan. Calling the actor-turned-politician a “political freelancer”, Amarnath said that the JSP founder had neither ideology nor an agenda in politics. The YSRCP leader’s comments come in after Pawan Kalyan announced that his party forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest in the 2024 elections.

Amarnath said that Pawan Kalyan had opposed the BJP after the 2014 elections and partnered with the BSP in 2019 elections. He has now chosen to go back and partner with BJP yet again. YCP leader Amarnath said it is difficult to understand where the JSP stands in this scenario. He said if the JSP partners with the BJP this time around, it would prove fatal to the prospects of the former. Amarnath asked Kalyan to pick one field – either politics or movies.

Further, Amarnath Gudivada said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented 70% of the poll promises in his regime. He stated that the party hasn’t attracted any charges of corruption, as opposed to what Pawan Kalyan has accused the government of. He also challenged the actor-politician to contest for an MPTC or sarpanch post in the local body elections and said that he would lose those elections too.