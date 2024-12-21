Ye Swapnalokala Soundarya Rasi….Bangala Khatamlo Neerante Nuvvele….Kevvu Keka…..and the list of songs goes on and the dance performance of actor Pawan Kalyan for the numbers had taken the youth by storm.

The actor, Pawan Kalyan, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has shown his dancing skills during his visit to the Manyam district on 20 December by shaking a leg with the tribal women for the famous Dhimsa dance and the gathering lustily cheered the actor-turned-politician.

Despite rain, Pawan Kalyan agreed to perform the Dhimsa dance with the tribal women, and for them, it was a pleasant moment to cherish for long.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who arrived in Visakhapatnam in the morning, proceeded to Bagujola hamlet in Makkuva mandal of Manyam district and laid a stone for road works to be taken up with Rs. 9 crore. Later, he went round the photo exhibition.

Minister of Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Sithampeta ITDA Project Officer Yashwant Kumar Reddy and other officials accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan will be touring Pinakita panchayat in Anantagiri mandal on 21 December.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister will be laying the stone for several development works to be taken up with Rs 16.67 crores.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu