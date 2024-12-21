Visakhapatnam experienced continuous rains on December 20, 2024 (Friday), as a result of an active low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Moderate rain began Thursday night and persisted throughout Friday, soaking the city in continuous downpours. The heavy rains caused the collapse of a house’s retaining wall in Indira Nagar. GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar, along with other officials, visited the site and ordered the immediate evacuation of residents to safer locations. The affected families were relocated to a temporary shelter, where they were provided with food, drinking water, and other essentials.

Following the incident, the GVMC Commissioner directed Zonal Commissioners and relevant officials to prioritize low-lying and hillock areas, urging them to monitor the situation closely. Mr. Sampat Kumar emphasized the need to evacuate residents from hillock regions at risk of landslides and to ensure proper arrangements at rehabilitation centers for displaced individuals.

The rains also caused damage along the coastline of Visakhapatnam, with a section of the boundary wall near the Children’s Park on RK Beach Road washed away by high tides.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development & Planning Society (APSDPS), Kapuluppada recorded the highest rainfall between 8:30 am and 8 pm on Friday, with 43.55 mm, followed by Vepagunta (42 mm) and Gambheeram (41.25 mm). Other areas such as Prahladapuram, Appannapalem, Narava, Sheela Nagar, Marikavalasa, Pendurthi, and Paradesipalem received over 30 mm of rainfall during the same period. Rainfall was also recorded in Arilova, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara, Maharanipeta, and surrounding areas.

The well-marked low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, moving northeastward as a ‘deep depression’ off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Though it is expected to weaken, it is likely to bring further rain to north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

