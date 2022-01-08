The Parawada missing case of a 26 year old resident, V. Akhilesh, had taken a twisted turn in the end. The missing youth was found to have been murdered by three people who hid the deceased body to conceal their crime. It all started when the victim’s father, Muthayala Naidu, a native of Venkatapathipalem of Parawada, filed a complaint at the Parawada Police Station . This was done on 19 September, 2021 when he informed the police about his missing son, Akhilesh. Thereby, starting the investigation in this Parawada missing case.

Akhilesh, who was married for two years, had eloped with another woman, with whom he had maintained an extramarital affair. This couple settled in Anandapuram, renting a house in June 2021. Subsequently, they shifted to an other place, which remains unknown till now. Reportedly, Akhilesh went missing in July 2021, from the day he went back to their Anandapuram house, to pick up some leftover luggage. When a missing case was filed by Akhilesh’s father, the police questioned three relatives of the woman with whom the victim had eloped. These suspects were S. Vasu (38), P. Vamsi, and, K. Sandeep (both in their early 20’s respectively). They pretended to have no knowledge about the situation.

However, after rigorous investigation, based on a tip-off, and further interrogation, the accused trio admitted their crime. Post, which they also led the Police to the murder scene. Apparently, the murderers smashed Akhilesh’s face with stones to conceal his identity and sprinkled red-chilli and pepper powder to mislead sniffer dogs. On 6 January, 2022, the Parawada Police Station Inspector, P. Eswara Rao, informed that the skeletal parts were recovered from the murder spot, an isolated place near Sontyam, and the accused were arrested. Thereby solving the Parawada missing case.