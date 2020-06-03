Paid quarantine facilities in Vizag have been garnering demand since domestic flights started plying to the city from 26 May 2020. These quarantine facilities, that did not find many takers earlier, have now become busy with the influx of passengers from domestic flights. As per the guidelines, all passengers flying in from high-density states including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh (high-density areas) must mandatorily undergo an institutional quarantine of seven days either at a government-run quarantine facility or at any of the paid quarantine facilities in Vizag. If these individuals test negative for COVID-19 within this period, they will then be allowed to quarantine at home for seven more days.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag about the increased demand since 26 May, Pavan Kartheek MV, Vice-President Hotel & Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), said, “Previously, when paid quarantine facilities were introduced to foreign returnees in Vizag, the services couldn’t find many takers due to the tariffs. With the guidelines issued for domestic flyers in place, passengers are required to stay in quarantine for seven days. Hence, the tariffs have also come down significantly.” Explaining about the tariff structure for domestic travellers, Mr. Kartheek said, “Budget stays (2-star hotels) have been popular. The tariff for a seven-day stay including food in these facilities is capped at Rs. 10,000. Passengers can opt for 3-star hotels at a fee of Rs. 14,000 while 4 and 5-star hotels would cost Rs. 17,500.”

Talking about the precautionary measures being followed at the paid quarantine facilities, Mr Kartheek informs that the hotel staff has been directed to adhere strictly to the measures. “Once a passenger checks-in to their room, none of the hotel staff is allowed to go inside strictly. Tables are placed at every room’s doorstep where food, water and other items will be supplied at regular intervals. The quarantined individuals will not be allowed to step outside of their room during their seven-day stay. Only a doctor can visit the patrons once every two days. Once their COVID-19 test results are out, they will be allowed to move out of the facility,” he shares.

With the inter-state trains resuming operations, the paid quarantine facilities are expected to observe an increased occupancy in the coming days. The passengers arriving in the city via trains from the high-risk areas will need to undergo quarantine, either at government-run or paid facilities.