The last week of November is filled with exciting lineup OTT releases, and a few of them are releasing today. But one among them is making a grand debut on the OTT platform, after grossing Rs 107 crore at the box office globally – Luck Bhaskar. The film’s gripping storyline paired with unparalleled performances by the actors made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles, Lucky Bhaskar is a much-anticipated crime drama thriller. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

You might also like No Content Available

What is the story of Lucky Baskar?

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, this film employs the elements of drama, relationships and financial scams. Dulquer Salman plays the role of a middle-class man named Bhaskar who is struggling to make ends meet. The film begins with Bhaskar narrating his story to the audience in a middle-class locality of Bombay in 1989-92.

Bhaskar leads a hand-to-mouth existence and is forever buried in the debt. He often faces the wrath of moneylenders. As his family is humiliated, he takes the bait of making quick money. Due to his desperation to make more money, he ends up deep into a mess.

Why you should watch it?

Since its release, Lucky Baskar made waves at the box office. Social media has been buzzing about this film with many calling it a “masterpiece.” This movie dives deep into the struggles of a middle-class man caught in a web of financial scams and desperation. The narrative combines crime, drama, and human emotions, making it both thrilling and relatable.

Also read- Daring, Inspiring, Transformative: The Power of Indian Short Films on OTT

Where to watch?

“Luck doesn’t knock twice… unless you’re Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,” read a post by Netflix on Instagram.

Amidst the exciting lineup of OTT releases this week, Lucky Baskar stands out with its debut on Netflix today!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.