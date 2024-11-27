They say cinema has the power to challenge, inspire, and move us – these short films embody every bit of that promise. From the quiet corners of kitchens to the vibrant pulse of villages and the depths of personal self-discovery, these Indian short films on OTT platforms are true masterpieces that shatter societal barriers and leave a lasting impact.
1. The Elephant Whisperers
Bomman and Bellie are a couple from an indigenous tribe who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. As they become foster parents to the fragile infant, the couple navigates hardships and develops a deep bond.
OTT platform: Netflix
2. Devi
A group of women from different backgrounds are forced into a sisterhood due to their circumstances. Despite their disagreements and different personalities, they remain united by their grim past.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime
3. Natkhat
Sonu, a young boy begins to bully girls and engages in bad company. His mother, who learns about his unkind behaviour, tells him a story to bring him back on the right track.
OTT platform: JioCinema
4. Nitishastra
Roshini is a young woman who becomes a self-defence instructor to help women protect themselves. However, when her brother commits a crime, her life takes a drastic turn.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
5. The Other Way
Rewa is soon to get married, but a few moments before the wedding, she starts questioning her decision and her deepest fears come to the surface.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
6. Juice
A middle-class family hosts a small get-together in their house. As the men enjoy their drinks and conversations, the women work hard in the kitchen to keep their party going.
OTT platform: YouTube
7. Period. End of the Sentence
In the Kathikera village, a group of women break the stigma around menstruation by producing and selling sanitary pads through their brand FLY, symbolising the empowerment and rise of women.
OTT platform: Netflix
These short films on OTT aren’t just films -they’re rallying cries for change, reminding us that every story, no matter how small, has the power to spark a revolution. What is your favourite short film?
