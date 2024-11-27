They say cinema has the power to challenge, inspire, and move us – these short films embody every bit of that promise. From the quiet corners of kitchens to the vibrant pulse of villages and the depths of personal self-discovery, these Indian short films on OTT platforms are true masterpieces that shatter societal barriers and leave a lasting impact.

1. The Elephant Whisperers

Bomman and Bellie are a couple from an indigenous tribe who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. As they become foster parents to the fragile infant, the couple navigates hardships and develops a deep bond.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Devi

A group of women from different backgrounds are forced into a sisterhood due to their circumstances. Despite their disagreements and different personalities, they remain united by their grim past.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

3. Natkhat

Sonu, a young boy begins to bully girls and engages in bad company. His mother, who learns about his unkind behaviour, tells him a story to bring him back on the right track.

OTT platform: JioCinema

4. Nitishastra

Roshini is a young woman who becomes a self-defence instructor to help women protect themselves. However, when her brother commits a crime, her life takes a drastic turn.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Other Way

Rewa is soon to get married, but a few moments before the wedding, she starts questioning her decision and her deepest fears come to the surface.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Juice

A middle-class family hosts a small get-together in their house. As the men enjoy their drinks and conversations, the women work hard in the kitchen to keep their party going.

OTT platform: YouTube

7. Period. End of the Sentence

In the Kathikera village, a group of women break the stigma around menstruation by producing and selling sanitary pads through their brand FLY, symbolising the empowerment and rise of women.

OTT platform: Netflix

These short films on OTT aren’t just films -they’re rallying cries for change, reminding us that every story, no matter how small, has the power to spark a revolution. What is your favourite short film?

