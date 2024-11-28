The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drug Control at its meeting held in Amaravati on 27 November has discussed steps to end the menace of ganja and drug abuse in the State.

To make the Anti-Narcotics Task Force more effective and give it more teeth, it was renamed ‘Eagle’ (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group of Law Enforcement).

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who chaired the meeting, said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would soon unveil a toll-free number ‘Eagle 1972’ and people can pass on information about ganja cultivation and its smuggling and also about drug trafficking, said the Home Minister.

To deal with ganja smugglers with an iron hand, narcotics control cells and narcotics police stations would come up in all districts.

The Home Minister further said that an awareness campaign was planned on a big scale at village, mandal and district levels in the name of ‘Sankalpam’ to root out the menace.

Students of schools, colleges and universities would be roped in to spread the message louder, she said adding technology would also be utilised on a big scale to make Andhra Pradesh a ganja-free State.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Satya Kumar, Sandhya Rani and Kollu Ravindra, who are members of the sub-committee, were present at the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu