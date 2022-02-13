February has been a month of boom for OTT platforms. With multiple movie releases, they have been keeping the audience glued to the screens. With the growth of OTT platforms multiplying by the day, many movie productions are now aiming at timely releases on OTT platforms as compared to the previous movie theatres. Experienced directors to newcomers have been very strategic at using these platforms to make the best out of them. If you have been looking for this February second week best releases on OTT platforms, we have made it easier for you.

Here are the 7 binge-worthy OTT movies releases in the second week of February

#1 Good Luck Sakhi

Good Luck Sakhi is a Telugu sports comedy based on a tribal girl. The film is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The plot revolves around Sakhi (Keerthy Suresh) who supposedly brings bad luck to everyone. Following the accidental death of her fiance, she begins to train for sharpshooting to participate in the national-level competition.

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: 12 February, 2022

#2 Freedom Fight

Freedom Fight is an anthology of five movies, every individual story portrays its idea of freedom. The title of the movie instills this concept into the minds of the viewers. The women’s lead story is directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Language: Malayalam

Release Date: 11 February, 2022

#3 Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film depicts the various troubles and misunderstandings in modern relationships.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Hindi

Release Date: 11 February, 2022

#4 Mahaan

Mahan is a Tamil father and son drama featuring the real-life father and son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the very first time. The story revolves around a man whose family leaves him when he chooses to search for his freedom and refuses to live an ideological life. After realising his ambitions, he misses the presence of his son.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

Release Date: 10 February, 2022

#5 Malli Modalaindi

Malli Modalaindi is a family drama starring Sumanth Kumar in the lead role. The plot revolves around Vikram (portrayed by Sumanth) a chef by profession, who falls in love after a divorce. This time he falls in love with the lawyer of his ex-wife.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Release Date: 11 February, 2022

#6 Hero

Hero is a Telugu action comedy starring debutant actor Ashok Galla. The film also stars Niddhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji. This story is written and directed by Sriram Adittya. The plot revolves around Arjun (portrayed by Ashok Galla) who is a struggling actor.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Release Date: 11 February, 2022

#7 Bhamakalapam

This Telugu crime comedy thriller is a direct OTT release, directed by Abhimanyu. Bhamakalapam stars Priyamani alongside John Vijay and Shanti Rao in supporting roles. The theme of the movie is inspired from the traditional dance form, Bhamakalapam, which depicts the story of Satyabhama, a Hindu Goddess and wife of Lord Sri Krishna. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up in a record 25 days. The songs of this movie were composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

OTT Platform: Aha

Language: Telugu

Release date: 11 February 2022.