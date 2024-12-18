Family members of a journalist, who has been declared brain-dead by doctors at KIMS hospital in Sheelanagar of Visakhapatnam, have donated his organs thus giving a new lease of life to others.

The journalist, Murali Krishna (42), who had worked for several organisations in the Simhachalam area, suffered a head injury when he fell off the bike he was riding near the steel plant area on 14 December. He was returning home after attending a function at his relative’s house when he met with the accident.

Murali Krishna was admitted to KIMS where doctors declared him brain-dead on 17 December as there was no improvement despite all-out efforts for two days.

Later, when a team of doctors at the hospital educated the family members and relatives of Murali Krishna about the organ donation, they agreed to it.

When the doctors informed it to the State Jeevandan coordinator Rambabu, he made arrangements for the collection of two kidneys, a liver and a heart from Murali Krishna. With the green channel provided by the city police, the organs were shifted to a hospital for donation to four persons. A sum of Rs 10,000 was given to the family members of Murali Krishna towards cremation expenses.

This was the second case of organs being donated in Visakhapatnam in the past one month. In November, organs (two kidneys, lungs and heart) of a brain-dead person, Rama Rao of the city, were donated to four persons giving them a new lease of life. Rama Rao had suffered a head injury in a road accident near Duvvada on 17 November.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu